NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0244

NFTify (N1) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $497,725.65 and approximately $68,975.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.07 or 0.07576360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,992.12 or 0.99913102 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

