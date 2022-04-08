Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

