Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 851.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nkarta by 65.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

