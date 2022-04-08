Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,697 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

