Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

