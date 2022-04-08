Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,689 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

