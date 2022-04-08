Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,088 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.