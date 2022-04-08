Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 21,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,533. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

