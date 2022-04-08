Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.44 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

KKR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

