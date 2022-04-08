Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.88. 10,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

