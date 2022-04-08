Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.07 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,801,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,071,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.11. 8,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,090. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.