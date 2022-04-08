Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.42 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,664. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

