Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,092. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $103.80 and a 12-month high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

