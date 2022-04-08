Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,021,000.

VOO opened at $412.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

