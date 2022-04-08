Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

