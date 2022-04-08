Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.