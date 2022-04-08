Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.73. 8,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average is $227.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

