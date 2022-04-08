Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,035 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

