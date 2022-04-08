Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,404 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Insulet worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $267.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

