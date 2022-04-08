Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 503,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779,758. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

