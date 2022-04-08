Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 276 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.90. 46,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,687. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

