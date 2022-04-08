Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 276 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.90. 46,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,687. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

