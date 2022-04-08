Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,725 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Masimo worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,692. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

