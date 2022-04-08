Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

