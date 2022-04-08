Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Nordson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.75. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

