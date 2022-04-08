Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.40. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.