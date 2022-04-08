Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

NTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

