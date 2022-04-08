Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

