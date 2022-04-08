NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get NOV alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.