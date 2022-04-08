Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $234,136.33 and $132.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,305.83 or 0.99796910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.