Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.33

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 34226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

