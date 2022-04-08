Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.33

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 34226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.
NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
