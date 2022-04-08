Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 4,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

