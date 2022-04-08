NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Up 3.6%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.39. 17,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 960,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

