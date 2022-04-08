Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 732,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 182,563 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,715. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

