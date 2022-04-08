NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

