Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

