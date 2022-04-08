Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.65

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.65 and last traded at 4.71, with a volume of 84645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 14.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is 6.13 and its 200-day moving average is 9.07.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

