Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.