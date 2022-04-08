Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 4.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.20. 364,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,684,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

