Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $948.11

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.11 ($12.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.25). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.25), with a volume of 14,284 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 942.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 948.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.