OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.35 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

