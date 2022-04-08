Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 4.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 9,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,029,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 4.58.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after buying an additional 2,700,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $6,164,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

