Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.57

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.57 and traded as low as $26.84. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 44,031 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 142.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

