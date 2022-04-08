OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.98

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 31058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get OMRON alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that OMRON Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.