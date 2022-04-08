OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.98

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 31058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
