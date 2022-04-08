ON (NYSE:ONON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

