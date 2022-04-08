Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

ONTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

