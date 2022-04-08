Open Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $37,707.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

