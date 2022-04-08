Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.
NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,492. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
