Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,492. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

