Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.16 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

