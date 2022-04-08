Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Up 51.2%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) shares were up 51.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.85 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26). Approximately 24,933,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,534% from the average daily volume of 1,526,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.17).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Osirium Technologies

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

